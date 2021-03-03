South Dakota & Minnesota Hilarious Snow Plow Names

With the beautiful weather around Sioux Falls, I'm not thinking much about snow at all. But I did get a good chuckle out of all the creative names being given to area snow plows.

Both South Dakota and Minnesota held contests looking for fun creative names for their snowplows. I absolutely love this idea and really enjoy reading through the list of cool names.

KEVIN listed the South Dakota Department of Transportation winning names:

  • Aberdeen: Darth Blader
  • Belle Fourche: Art
  • Custer: Mt. Plowmore
  • Huron: Snow Mater
  • Mitchell: Blizzard Wizard
  • Mobridge: Winter Warrior
  • Pierre: Lewis & Clark
  • Rapid City: Polar Patroller
  • Sioux Falls: SnowBeGone Kenobi
  • Watertown: Thaw Enforcement
  • Winner: Walter the Salter
  • Yankton: Frosty the Snowplow

KSTP says the Minnesota Department of Transportation announced these winning names from their contest in the Minneapolis metro area:

  • Plowy McPlowFace – Metro District 
  • Ope, Just Gonna Plow Right Past Ya – District 4
  • Duck Duck Orange Truck – District 1
  • Plow Bunyan – District 2
  • Snowbi Wan Kenobi – District 6
  • F. Salt Fitzgerald – District 7
  • Darth Blader – District 3
  • The Truck Formerly Known As Plow – District 8

