South Dakota & Minnesota Hilarious Snow Plow Names
With the beautiful weather around Sioux Falls, I'm not thinking much about snow at all. But I did get a good chuckle out of all the creative names being given to area snow plows.
Both South Dakota and Minnesota held contests looking for fun creative names for their snowplows. I absolutely love this idea and really enjoy reading through the list of cool names.
KEVIN listed the South Dakota Department of Transportation winning names:
- Aberdeen: Darth Blader
- Belle Fourche: Art
- Custer: Mt. Plowmore
- Huron: Snow Mater
- Mitchell: Blizzard Wizard
- Mobridge: Winter Warrior
- Pierre: Lewis & Clark
- Rapid City: Polar Patroller
- Sioux Falls: SnowBeGone Kenobi
- Watertown: Thaw Enforcement
- Winner: Walter the Salter
- Yankton: Frosty the Snowplow
KSTP says the Minnesota Department of Transportation announced these winning names from their contest in the Minneapolis metro area:
- Plowy McPlowFace – Metro District
- Ope, Just Gonna Plow Right Past Ya – District 4
- Duck Duck Orange Truck – District 1
- Plow Bunyan – District 2
- Snowbi Wan Kenobi – District 6
- F. Salt Fitzgerald – District 7
- Darth Blader – District 3
- The Truck Formerly Known As Plow – District 8
