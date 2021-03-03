South Dakota & Minnesota Hilarious Snow Plow Names

With the beautiful weather around Sioux Falls, I'm not thinking much about snow at all. But I did get a good chuckle out of all the creative names being given to area snow plows.

Both South Dakota and Minnesota held contests looking for fun creative names for their snowplows. I absolutely love this idea and really enjoy reading through the list of cool names.

KEVIN listed the South Dakota Department of Transportation winning names:

Aberdeen: Darth Blader

Belle Fourche: Art

Custer: Mt. Plowmore

Huron: Snow Mater

Mitchell: Blizzard Wizard

Mobridge: Winter Warrior

Pierre: Lewis & Clark

Rapid City: Polar Patroller

Sioux Falls: SnowBeGone Kenobi

Watertown: Thaw Enforcement

Winner: Walter the Salter

Yankton: Frosty the Snowplow

KSTP says the Minnesota Department of Transportation announced these winning names from their contest in the Minneapolis metro area:

Plowy McPlowFace – Metro District

Ope, Just Gonna Plow Right Past Ya – District 4

Duck Duck Orange Truck – District 1

Plow Bunyan – District 2

Snowbi Wan Kenobi – District 6

F. Salt Fitzgerald – District 7

Darth Blader – District 3

The Truck Formerly Known As Plow – District 8