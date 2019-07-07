South Dakota Millennials are Leaving Mom and Dad Behind
According to the latest numbers, more than a third of so-called 'millennials' (ages 18 to 34) in America are right back where they started - living with Mom & Dad.
Or maybe they never left.
But South Dakota is one of the states bucking that trend.
24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey and found that only 19.3 percent of Mount Rushmore State millennials are still under their parent's roof, a figure that's actually down by more than two percent from a decade ago. Only North Dakota has a lower percentage of millennials still at home.
Nationally, the number is up more than five percent.
States With Fewest Millennials Living With Parents
- North Dakota (15.8%)
- South Dakota (19.3%)
- Nebraska (20.9%)
- Iowa (21.7%)
- Wyoming (23.6%)
- Montana (23.8%)
- Kansas (24.4%)
- Colorado (25.4%)
- Washington (25.4%)
- Oregon (26.6%)
States With Most Millennials Living With Parents
- New Jersey (47.5%)
- Rhode Island (42.3%)
- Connecticut (42%)
- New York (40.3%)
- Maryland (40%)
- Florida (39.8%)
- California (39.3%)
- New Mexico (38.1%)
- Delaware (37.4%)
- Hawaii (37.4%)
Two numbers that bode well for South Dakota millennials making on their own - the state's cost of living is nearly 12 percent lower than the national average and South Dakota's 2.8 percent unemployment is tied for the fifth lowest in America.