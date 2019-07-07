South Dakota Millennials are Leaving Mom and Dad Behind

According to the latest numbers, more than a third of so-called 'millennials' (ages 18 to 34) in America are right back where they started - living with Mom & Dad.

Or maybe they never left.

But South Dakota is one of the states bucking that trend.

24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey and found that only 19.3 percent of Mount Rushmore State millennials are still under their parent's roof, a figure that's actually down by more than two percent from a decade ago. Only North Dakota has a lower percentage of millennials still at home.

Nationally, the number is up more than five percent.

States With Fewest Millennials Living With Parents

North Dakota (15.8%) South Dakota (19.3%) Nebraska (20.9%) Iowa (21.7%) Wyoming (23.6%) Montana (23.8%) Kansas (24.4%) Colorado (25.4%) Washington (25.4%) Oregon (26.6%)

States With Most Millennials Living With Parents

New Jersey (47.5%) Rhode Island (42.3%) Connecticut (42%) New York (40.3%) Maryland (40%) Florida (39.8%) California (39.3%) New Mexico (38.1%) Delaware (37.4%) Hawaii (37.4%)

Two numbers that bode well for South Dakota millennials making on their own - the state's cost of living is nearly 12 percent lower than the national average and South Dakota's 2.8 percent unemployment is tied for the fifth lowest in America.