South Dakota Millennials are Leaving Mom and Dad Behind

According to the latest numbers, more than a third of so-called 'millennials' (ages 18 to 34) in America are right back where they started - living with Mom & Dad.

Or maybe they never left.

But South Dakota is one of the states bucking that trend.

24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey and found that only 19.3 percent of Mount Rushmore State millennials are still under their parent's roof, a figure that's actually down by more than two percent from a decade ago. Only North Dakota has a lower percentage of millennials still at home.

Nationally, the number is up more than five percent.

States With Fewest Millennials Living With Parents

  1. North Dakota (15.8%)
  2. South Dakota (19.3%)
  3. Nebraska (20.9%)
  4. Iowa (21.7%)
  5. Wyoming  (23.6%)
  6. Montana (23.8%)
  7. Kansas (24.4%)
  8. Colorado (25.4%)
  9. Washington (25.4%)
  10. Oregon (26.6%)

States With Most Millennials Living With Parents

  1. New Jersey (47.5%)
  2. Rhode Island (42.3%)
  3. Connecticut (42%)
  4. New York (40.3%)
  5. Maryland (40%)
  6. Florida (39.8%)
  7. California (39.3%)
  8. New Mexico (38.1%)
  9. Delaware (37.4%)
  10. Hawaii (37.4%)

Two numbers that bode well for South Dakota millennials making on their own - the state's cost of living is nearly 12 percent lower than the national average and South Dakota's 2.8 percent unemployment is tied for the fifth lowest in America.

