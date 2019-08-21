The University of South Dakota Men's Basketball Team has announced its 2019-2020 regular season schedule with 16 home dates.

USD will open the season on November 2 hosting an exhibition game against Concordia St. Paul. The team will then jump on a plane to Hawaii from November 8-11, and then they will return to Vermillion for home dates against Texas Southern and SIUE. Other nonconference home games will be played against Mt. Marty, Alabama State, Mayville State, Kansas State, and Peru State. The Sanford Pentagon will also host the Coyotes this season as they take on Northern Colorado on December 20.

The Summit League conference schedule will begin on December 29 when the Coyotes travel to Western Illinois. The Coyotes will host South Dakota State on January 19 and North Dakota State on February 19.

University of South Dakota

More information regarding the season schedule can be found here.