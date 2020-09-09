South Dakota Media Volleyball Poll September 9, 2020

The top high school volleyball teams in the state are starting to separate themselves from the rest just a couple of matches into the season.

O'Gorman, Sioux Falls Christian, and Northwestern lead their respective classes heading into this week's matches. The Knights (3-0) and Wildcats (4-0) have won each match they have played in straight sets. The Chargers (4-0) defeated Tea Area and Dell Rapids in straight sets and finished Brandon Valley and Madison off in four sets.

Two other teams in Class AA are undefeated heading into this week. Watertown, who received one first-place vote, sits at 5-0 while Aberdeen Central stands at 4-0.

Here is the South Dakota Media Volleyball Poll for the week of Sept. 7, 2020. Teams are listed with first-place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking.

CLASS AA

1. O'Gorman (12) 3-0 64 1

2. Watertown (1) 5-0 52 2

3. Aberdeen Cent. 4-0 35 3

4. S.F. Washington 3-1 20 5

5. Huron 3-2 18 4

RECEIVING VOTES: Harrisburg (2-1) 4; Pierre (3-0) 2

CLASS A

1. S.F. Christian (13) 4-0 65 1

2. Dakota Valley 4-0 52 2

3. Winner 3-0 35 3

4. Madison 4-1 29 4

5. R.C. Christian 7-0 12 5

RECEIVING VOTES: Garretson (5-0) 2

CLASS B

1. Northwestern (13) 4-0 65 1

2. Faulkton Area 4-0 49 2

3. Warner 4-0 39 3

4. Chester Area 4-0 27 4

5. Faith 4-0 9 5

RECEIVING VOTES: Bridgewater-Emery (4-0) 4; Ethan (2-1) 1; Elkton-Lake Benton (2-0) 1