South Dakota Media Volleyball Poll September 28, 2020

All 15 schools that were ranked in last week's poll remained ranked in this week's, but there were a few changes in Class A.

Following a busy week of volleyball that included a gigantic tournament at the Sanford Pentagon, five teams from each class have separated themselves from the rest. The Class AA and B rankings for this week remain unchanged outside of a few votes shifting places, but in Class A it's Rapid City Christian jumping into third with a 14-0 overall record. Rapid City Christian and Madison both jumped ahead of Winner in Class A.

The highlighted match from the weekend was a battle between #1 in AA and #1 in B at the Sanford Pentagon. O'Gorman defeated Northwestern in two tightly contested sets 25-23 and 25-19. Tournament play (outside of state tournament) is modified to play best-of-three instead of the traditional best-of-five.

Here is the South Dakota Media volleyball poll for the week of Sept. 28, 2020. Teams are listed with first-place votes in parenthesis, record, points, and previous ranking.

CLASS AA

O'Gorman (16) 13-0 80 1 S.F. Washington 7-3 50 2 Aberdeen Cent. 7-1 48 3 Huron 7-2 41 4 Watertown 6-2 21 5

CLASS A

S.F. Christian (16) 14-0 80 1 Dakota Valley 9-4 59 2 R.C. Christian 14-0 43 4 Madison 7-2 28 5 Winner 9-3 15 3

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: Garretson (11-1) 12; Parker (10-5) 2; Mobridge-Pollock (10-1) 1

CLASS B

Northwestern (16) 13-1 80 1 Warner 8-1 62 2 Faulkton Area 8-1 46 3 Chester Area 10-2 33 4 Bridgewater-Emery 12-1 14 5

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: Deubrook Area (9-0) 4; Colman-Egan (10-2) 1