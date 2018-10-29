South Dakota Media Volleyball Poll October 30, 2018

The regular season has come to an end for most South Dakota volleyball teams. Here are the top teams to watch for as the playoffs begin.

This week's South Dakota Media Volleyball Poll features no changes in the top-ranked teams in each class. Rapid City Stevens, Sioux Falls Christian, and Northwestern remain on top of their classes with the postseason around the corner.

Two changes took place across the entire poll this week. Phillip has jumped into the #5 spot this week in Class B and pushed Ethan out. Phillip opens the postseason hosting a Region 7 quarterfinal round game. In Class AA, Mitchell has returned to the top-five with two games remaining in their regular season schedule.

Here is the final South Dakota Media Volleyball Poll for the 2018 season. Teams are listed with first-place votes in parenthesis, record, points, and previous ranking.

Class AA

R.C. Stevens (11) 29-1 71 1 O'Gorman (4) 25-5 64 2 S.F. Washington 25-5 42 3 Watertown 20-5 33 4 Mitchell 14-7 14 RV

Also Receiving Votes: Huron (14-7) 1

Class A

S.F. Christian (15) 26-8 75 1 Miller 26-2 60 2 McCook Central-Montrose 22-3 43 3 Winner 24-3 30 4 St. Thomas More 30-5 11 5

Also Receiving Votes: Wagner (26-4) 6

Class B

Northwestern (15) 32-2 75 1 Warner 30-2 60 2 Chester Area 22-5 45 3 Faith 26-1 28 4 Philip 24-5 7 RV

Also Receiving Votes: Ethan (24-6) 5, Burke (26-7) 3, Waverly-South Shore (24-5) 1, Kadoka Area (26-4) 1