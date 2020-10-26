South Dakota Media Volleyball Poll October 26, 2020

It's not very often that we get a match between the top team in Class AA and Class A, but it happened last week.

O'Gorman (Class AA) defeated Sioux Falls Christian (Class A) 3-0 on Friday night to improve to 18-0 on the season. The Knights are ranked 12th in the nation in the latest AVCA/USA Today Super 25 rankings and have claimed top status as the best team in the state following wins over Class A #1 Sioux Falls Christian and Class B #1 Northwestern (2-0 win, September 26).

Sioux Falls Christian fell to 22-1 with the loss to O'Gorman, but the Chargers will look to close out an undefeated year against Class A opponents on Monday night (October 26) when they battle Lennox.

One change took place in the Class B poll for the week. Colman-Egan and Faulkton Area are both tied for fifth. Colman-Egan, 19-3, had a strong week defeating Lennox, Deubrook Area, and Gayville-Volin to move them into the top-five conversation.

Here is the South Dakota Media Volleyball Poll for the week of Oct. 26, 2020. Teams are listed with first-place votes in parenthesis, record, points, and previous ranking.

CLASS AA

1. O'Gorman (12) 18-0 60 1

2. S.F. Washington 13-3 48 2

3. Huron 12-4 35 3

4. Watertown 16-3 24 4

5. Brandon Valley 15-4 13 5

CLASS A

S.F. Christian (12) 22-1 60 1 Dakota Valley 12-3 48 2 Madison 13-4 27 3 Hill City 23-2 24 4 Winner 19-4 15 5

RECEIVING VOTES: R.C. Christian (24-4) 3; Parker (14-7) 2; Garretson (16-3) 1

CLASS B

Northwestern (12) 22-1 60 1 Warner 17-1 47 2 Chester Area 17-2 37 3 Bridgewater-Emery 17-2 18 4 T5. Faulkton Area 12-5 8 5 T5. Colman-Egan 19-3 8 RV

RECEIVING VOTES: Hitchcock-Tulare (14-4) 1; Elkton-Lake Benton (18-4) 1