South Dakota Media Volleyball Poll for September 21, 2020

O'Gorman, Sioux Falls Christian, and Northwestern continue to roll over competition with a combined 27-0 record.

Those three schools received every first-place vote in this week's South Dakota Media Volleyball Poll. What we are starting to see now is that the divide between the second and third ranked teams. Washington has moved to second in AA after being tied for third last week. Dakota Valley and Warner continue to pull in the most votes outside of the top spot in A and B.

Here is the South Dakota Media Volleyball Poll for the week of Sept. 21, 2020. Teams are listed with first-place votes in parenthesis, record, points, and previous ranking.

CLASS AA

O'Gorman (13) 7-0 65 1 S.F. Washington 7-2 45 t3 Aberdeen Cent. 6-1 34 2 Huron 6-2 32 5 Watertown 6-2 19 t3

CLASS A

S.F. Christian (13) 12-0 65 1 Dakota Valley 7-0 52 2 Winner 7-0 38 3 R.C. Christian 10-0 21 4 Madison 6-2 13 5

RECEIVING VOTES: Parker (9-0) 3, Garretson (8-1) 1, Mobridge-Pollock (9-0) 1, Florence-Henry (8-0) 1

CLASS B

Northwestern (13) 8-0 65 1 Warner 7-1 50 2 Faulkton Area 6-1 38 3 Chester Area 8-1 22 4 Bridgewater-Emery 10-0 16 5

RECEIVING VOTES: Ethan (3-5) 2, Colman-Egan (6-0) 2