South Dakota Media Volleyball Poll for October 22, 2019

After being outside of the top spot in Class A for a couple of weeks, Sioux Falls Christian is back in the number one spot.

The Chargers are back into the top spot of Class A after defeating Dakota Valley in two sets at a tournament in Dell Rapids. Sioux Falls Christian will end its regular season on the road against O'Gorman and Lennox.

Class AA remains unchanged from last week with the Watertown Arrows still the favorite in the class. O'Gorman, Roosevelt, and Washington remain in the top-five as well.

The regular season will conclude for Class A and B on October 29. Class AA continues through November 9.

Class AA

Watertown (15) 16-1 75 1 O'Gorman 16-4 60 2 Huron 13-5 30 3 S.F. Roosevelt 15-8 25 4 S.F. Washington 15-7 22 5

Receiving votes: Aberdeen Central (11-7) 6, R.C. Stevens (16-8) 4, S.F. Lincoln (10-7) 3

Class A

S.F. Christian (8) 23-8 64 3 Miller (5) 26-2 58 2 Dakota Valley (2) 27-3 57 1 McCook Central-Montrose 19-3 29 4 Winner 17-4 9 RV

Receiving Votes: St. Thomas More (28-5) 5, Hill City (25-3) 2, Madison (18-8) 1

Class B

Northwestern (15) 32-0 75 1 Faulkton Area 17-4 41 2 Faith 22-3 40 3 Chester Area 19-7 37 4 Ethan 21-5 15 5

Receiving Votes: Kadoka Area (25-3) 7, Castlewood (20-3) 4, Warner (18-9) 4, Burke (22-4) 2