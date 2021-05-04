South Dakota Makes List of Top Places to Travel in 2021

Despite dealing with all of the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic for the last year, things are looking good for South Dakota's status across the country as a top travel destination.

Even with a large number of people staying home in droves since March of 2020, South Dakota still welcomed nearly 13 million visitors over the past year. Those visitors generated $3.4 billion in spending and $276 million in tax revenue.

And now with the inclusion of places like Wall Drug, Badlands National Park, and Reptile Gardens in the Academy Award Best Picture winner Nomadland, the state is poised for a tourism boost in 2021.

Travel+Leisure agrees. They've listed the Black Hills of the Mount Rushmore State as one of the top 50 places to travel in America.

The website lists Deadwood, Mount Rushmore, and Rapid City as top destinations in the hills, and touts cycling, glamping, and the Black Hills Pow Wow as some of the can't miss experiences in Western South Dakota.

TRAVEL+LEISURE'S TOP PLACES TO TRAVEL IN 2021 (in alphabetical order)

Alaska’s Coast

Astoria, Oregon

The Berkshires

Big Sky, Montana

Black Hills, South Dakota

Birmingham, Alabama

Buffalo, New York

Burlington, Vermont

Cape May, New Jersey

The Catskills

Cincinnati, Ohio

Delaware

Lower Highlands - Denver

Florida’s Middle Keys

Fort Worth, Texas

Galena, Illinois

Grand Staircase-Escalante, Utah

The Gulf Coast

Indianapolis, Indiana

Kansas City, Missouri

Las Vegas, Nevada

Lexington, Kentucky

Lopez Island, Washington

Los Angeles, California

Miami, Florida

Nantucket

Nashville, Tennessee

New Orleans, Louisiana

New York City

North Carolina’s Triangle

Northern Minnesota

Northwest Arkansas

Oahu, Hawaii

Omaha, Nebraska

Orlando, Florida

Palm Springs, California

Park City, Utah

Rhode Island

Richmond, Virginia

The Rockies

Santa Fe, New Mexico

The Sea Islands

Sonoma, California

Hill Country, Texas

Tucson, Arizona

Tulsa, Oklahoma

The U.S. National Parks

Washington, D.C.

White Sands, New Mexico

Wyoming