The state of South Dakota continues to lose out big time to our neighbors to the east as Iowa continues to set records with sports betting.

Iowa has now cleared over $1 billion in sports bets since the start of legalization in the state.

In February alone, the state of Iowa saw a $143.6 million bet on sports, and of course, they saw so much tax money roll in as well.

Even though they cleared almost $150 million in bets, that was actually the first month in some time that they hadn't seen a record.

The citizens in Iowa and those from surrounding states are all in on sports betting and the money is going right back into things to improve the state.

As South Dakota continues to fumble the legalization of sports betting and dropping the ball at every corner when it comes to mobile sports betting, Iowa continues to reap the benefits of South Dakota's failures.

That is never more clear than the daily handles that are bet just miles from Sioux Falls at Grand Falls Casino and the Sportsbook that is run by BetFred Sports.

The state of South Dakota voted for the implementation of sports betting in Deadwood which many thought would pave the way for mobile sports betting throughout the state.

However, after that was killed during the legislative session in Pierre, South Dakotans are left to go to Iowa and the tax dollars are going with them.

Hopefully, this will get rectified soon and smarter heads will prevail but this ridiculousness continues to be mind-boggling.