South Dakota Lincoln County Sheriff Warning Saturation Patrol



The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office Canton, SD and South Dakota Highway Patrol will be conducting saturation patrols during this week. There will be extra deputies and troopers assigned to this saturation patrol.

They announced that they will be focusing on speeding, stop sign violations, seatbelt usage, distracted driving and other moving violations. The main focus will be school zones in the Harrisburg and Worthing areas.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office says they will "not be giving out warnings, except for this Facebook post which is your only warning." Their goal is to keep roadways safe for children and motorists through public education and enforcement efforts.

The post advises: “For those of you who know a led foot, share this post with them. Parents, share this with your children. Children, share this with your parents. Thank you in advance for all of those who make safe driving a top priority.”