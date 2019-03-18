South Dakota Legislature Comes to a Close

Hours just before touring damage from flooding across the state South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem closed out the main part of her first legislative session as governor with a funding boost for nursing homes, anti-pipeline protest legislation and a victory over supporters of industrial hemp.

Lawmakers voted this past week to approve a state budget that included a 10 percent inflationary increase for nursing homes, funding Noem prioritized but that ultimately exceeded the 5 percent bump she sought in her January spending plan.

The governor also saw lawmakers budget millions of dollars for her favored proposals, including rural broadband, pheasant habitat and fighting the methamphetamine epidemic, before they left the Capitol.

Lawmakers return March 29 to debate any vetoes that could come from the governor, but they finished the main part of the 2019 session early Wednesday after setting state spending.

