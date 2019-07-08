South Dakota Lawmakers Give Support for Most GFP Rule Changes

On Monday, South Dakota lawmakers decided to back many of the proposed changes by the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks.

The main conversations were around the out of state hunters and their ability to hunt deer on public land as well as water access throughout the state.

The Legislature’s Rules Review Committee voted unanimously 6-0 to hold off on several changes because the term “water access area” wasn’t defined as clearly as it needed to be in the minds of many involved.

The new restrictions that will go into place include non residents being able to archery hunt deer on October 1 which is later than residents on public land.

I get the idea behind it but I don't like the idea of restricting out of state residents whom spend a ton of money in this state when hunting and I don't have a problem catering to them as much as we do to in state residents.

Both residents and non residents will still be able to hunt on private land at the same time.

The other restriction puts an August 1 date for out of state residents to apply for a 2019 license.

If they fail to do so, they would be banned for using public land for the rest of the season and moving forward that date would be moved to April 1 beginning in 2020 and stay that way moving forward as well.