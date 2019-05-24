South Dakota Lands Nebraska Transfer Brady Heiman

The University of South Dakota men's basketball roster just got a whole lot taller with the addition of 6'11 Nebraska transfer Brady Heiman.

The center played in 30 games with the Cornhuskers as a true freshman last season, averaging two points and two rebounds per game, reaching double-figure minutes on 11 occasions.

Heiman made the decision to transfer to USD after his scholarship at Nebraska was not renewed by new head coach Fred Hoiberg, who is implementing a more perimeter oriented offense in Lincoln.

Due to NCAA transfer rules, Heiman will have to sit out the 2019-20 season but South Dakota officials say they are looking into filing a waiver with the NCAA to waive that year of inactivity after Heiman lost his scholarship at Nebraska.

Heiman played his high school ball in Springfield, Nebraska where he set school records for Platteview High School with 883 rebounds and 523 blocked shots while adding 1,315 points as a four-year starter. He is a first-team Super State honoree by the Lincoln Journal Star and an All-Nebraska selection by the Omaha World-Herald as a senior.