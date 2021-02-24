South Dakota ‘Ladies,’ Let’s Wrestle!

If you plan on taking in the South Dakota High School Wrestling Tournament in Rapid City, South Dakota this weekend chances are you'll be watching, or at least talking about the Girls Divisions. It's been a slow process, but girls are taking an active role in what is otherwise considered to be a Boy's sport. And they're good!

I spent some time on the phone talking with longtime South Dakota Wrestling Referee Rick Fink and he said'

While wrestling has continued to hold it's own over the last 30 or 40 years, it's never really taken off. With the addition of girls wrestling in the state of South Dakota, our sport will now grow faster than ever! It's exciting!

Fans of wrestling started to embrace the sport a few years ago. Fink mentioned how the sport is still wrestling. It's pretty combative. The girls that fans will see taking part in the tournament mats have put in all the work. The cardio, strength training, and learning real wrestling technique.

Rapid City, South Dakota will host the tournament this weekend with 7 divisions for Class A and 6 divisions for Class B. Weight classes will range from 112 to 185 and those over 186 pounds. The South Dakota High School Athletic Association makes this opportunity possible for the girls.

Fink said it is great to see high school gals, fit and competing just as seriously as any of the boys' competitors. He mentioned the fact that Freestyle Wrestling has now been an Olympic sport for women also helps and who knows, maybe someday South Dakota will have an Olympic Champion for us to talk about.

Photo by Jon Klemme