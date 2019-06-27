South Dakota Is One of the Worst States for Lightning Strikes

When it comes to being struck by lightning, you've got a one-in-15,300 chance of having it happen to you in your lifetime. Much better odds than winning the lottery.

And in South Dakota, the chances of you dying from a lightning strike are among the highest in the nation.

According to data from the National Lightning Safety Council, the Mount Rushmore State trails only one state when it comes to lightning-related fatalities.

From 2009 through 2018, South Dakota had a pair of deaths from lightning, which translates to 2.3 deaths per one million residents. That figure ties the state with Alabama, New Mexico, and Florida.

Wyoming's 5.2 deaths per one million residents tops the list.

Overall, South Dakota lightning risk is ranked at a four out of five.

Alaska, Delaware, Hawaii, Maine, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Rhode Island, Washington, West Virginia and Washington, D.C., all had zero deaths during that same time span.

June 23 -29 is National Lightning Safety Awareness Week.