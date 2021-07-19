South Dakota Is One of the Worst States for Infrastructure

In the past several months we've been hearing the word 'infrastructure' thrown around more and more as the issue has become one of the hottest topics of debate between Republicans and Democrats, especially when it comes to paying for it

So what is infrastructure exactly?

Merriam-Webster defines it as:

The system of public works of a country, state, or region

Also: the resources (such as personnel, buildings, or equipment) required for an activity

However you define it, one new report says South Dakota is one of the worst states in America for infrastructure.

Get our free mobile app

CNBC looked at roads, bridges, utilities, connectivity, sustainability, and sites available for development to rank individual states on an infrastructure report card.

The Mount Rushmore State is near the bottom of the list.

The state received an overall infrastructure grade of D- mainly because of deficiencies in three areas - the internet, power supply, and sites for development.

According to the report, South Dakota's internet speeds of 75 Mbps are the lowest in the lower 48 states, with a less than reliable power grid and limited sites for development.

Other findings:

Bridges in poor condition: 18%

Roads in unacceptable condition: 9%

Both of those numbers are considered to be in the good category, along with the state's drinking water and wastewater systems.

WORST STATES FOR INFRASTRUCTURE (CNBC)

Maine Alaska South Dakota New Mexico Vermont New Hampshire Montana Arkansas Rhode Island West Virginia

BEST STATES FOR INFRASTRUCTURE (CNBC)

Ilinois Nevada Indiana Tennessee Florida Georgia Utah Delaware Arizona Maryland