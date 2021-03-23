South Dakota Is One of the Worst States for COVID-19 Spikes

While the number of new COVID-19 cases in the United States continues to drop thanks to more and more people getting vaccinated, there are still places in the United States where the numbers continue to be problematic.

Including South Dakota.

BestLife is reporting that 30 states are seeing spikes in cases currently, according to data from The Washington Post, which shows a national average of 119 new cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days.

Get our free mobile app

In South Dakota, that number is nearly 80 percent higher since March 17, with 150 cases per 100,000 people in the state. That 26 percent increase in cases over the past week is the third-highest spike in the nation.

WORST COVID-19 SPIKES - LAST TEN DAYS (Increase in percentage of cases)

Michigan - 47% Hawaii - 47% South Dakota - 26% Delaware - 23 Illinois - 22 North Dakota - 20 Pennsylvania - 20 Montana - 19 Georgia - 18 West Virginia - 18

According to the South Dakota Department of Health website, the state added another 108 confirmed COVID-19 and 20 probable cases Tuesday (March 23), bringing the active number of cases to 2,240.

No new deaths were reported.

70 patients are currently hospitalized.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 102,657 confirmed and 13,443 probable coronavirus cases in South Dakota with 1,923 deaths and 111,937 recoveries.