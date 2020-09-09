Can you believe South Dakota is one of the quietest states? Even with me living here!

All jokes aside, Zippia has crunched some data and determined the loudest and quietest states.

According to its website, Zippia's criteria consisted of:

Home size (Smaller homes are louder) Household/family size (The more people living together, the more noise) People per Sq. Mile (The more people, the noisier the state) Cars per Sq. Mile (The more cars, the noisier the state)

They used data from Realtor.com, The Census, and Statista for car records. That's a pretty thorough investigation.

New Jersey took the prize for the loudest state. Can't say I'm too surprised. The rest of the loud top ten are California, Hawaii, Florida, Rhode Island, Illinois, Massachusetts, New York, Delaware, and Maryland.

Honestly, I'm surprised by Delaware and Maryland. I wouldn't automatically think those were loud states. Interesting.

On the flip side, the quietest states are Montana, Wyoming, South Dakota, North Dakota, Vermont, Colorado, Idaho, New Mexico, Nebraska, and Kansas.

No big surprises there.

My home state of Iowa came in at #32. Our neighbors to the North, Minnesota came in at #35. So overall, they're pretty quiet too.