South Dakota Is One of the Most Honest States in America

We all know that honesty is the best policy, but where are you most likely to find people shooting straight with you these days?

BestLife has combed through fraud, identity theft, and cybercrime numbers from the Federal Trade Commission for each state, combined those with FBI statistics on crime, and factored in the Center for Public Integrity's findings on each state's transparency, accountability, and anti-corruption mechanisms in government to come up with their very own 'Dishonesty Index'.

In South Dakota, we fared well on the overall ranking, as the sixth most honest state in America, with the fewest identity theft reports per 100,000 people (47), the fewest cybercrime victims per 100,000 people (53), and the second-fewest fraud reports per 100,000 people (366).

MOST HONEST STATES IN AMERICA (BestLife)

Nebraska Kentucky North Dakota Hawaii West Virginia South Dakota Rhode Island Alaska Ohio Massachusetts

MOST DISHONEST STATES IN AMERICA (BestLife)

Nevada Florida Georgia Delaware Maryland Texas Oregon New York Louisiana Pennsylvania

But the final snapshot of America's integrity doesn't paint a pretty picture. Only a trio of states - California, Connecticut, and Alaska - scored higher than a D+, and not a single state ranked higher than a C.

Our government integrity grade is an F, although we did have plenty of company in that regard with 10 other states (Delaware, Kansas, Louisiana, Maine, Michigan, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, and Wyoming) receiving a failing grade.