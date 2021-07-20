South Dakota Is One of the Best States to Start This Type of Business
As more and more businesses transition to a mainly online presence, South Dakota is one of the best places to be.
Digital.com graded of the 50 states in four main categories:
- Taxes
- Regulations
- Financial Resources
- Tech Infrastructure
After the final numbers were tabulated, the Mount Rushmore State landed in the top ten, at number-seven overall.
BEST PLACES TO START AN ONLINE BUSINESS (Digital.com)
- Utah
- Washington
- Florida
- Texas
- North Carolina
- Colorado
- South Dakota
- Virginia
- Arizona
- Nevada
South Dakota's lofty ranking was bolstered by two high marks in two key areas.
According to the study, the state has the most business-friendly regulatory environment in America, with very few government regulations in place.
South Dakota's well-known status as one of only nine states without a state income tax helped out as well, with a second-place showing behind only Wyoming.
That helps offset a bottom ten showing for the Mount Rushmore State in Tech Infrastructure.
A lack of broadband Internet coverage and some of the slowest Internet speeds in the country were part of the state's low ranking.