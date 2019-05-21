South Dakota Is in Top 20 of Best States in America

Whether we like to admit it or not we’re always measuring ourselves against others.

It’s just a fact of life.

And when it comes to states, it turns out South Dakota is among the top 20 of the best states in America, according to a new report.

But we’re slipping a little…

U.S. News & World Report examined numbers from health care, education, economy, financial stability, infrastructure, crime, natural environment, and opportunities to rank the states from best to worst.

The Mount Rushmore State checks in at a solid number-20 on the list thanks to top five numbers in financial stability and environment.

But that 20 ranking is down from the previous two years. South Dakota was 14th last year; 15th in 2017.

So, what’s changed?

Our health care ranking (32) is down 11 spots from 2018, 15 places lower than in 2017. South Dakota’s Infrastructure score (16) is nine spots lower than 2018 while the opportunity (34) is down nine places from 2017.

The state’s lowest ranking comes in crime and corrections – 40.

Overall, Washington is the top state this year unseating Iowa, which dropped all the way down to number-14. Minnesota is third this year; Nebraska is ninth.

Massachusetts topped the rankings in 2017 and has checked in at number-eight each of the last two years.

TEN BEST STATES (U.S. News & World Report)

Washington New Hampshire Minnesota Utah Vermont Maryland Virginia Massachusetts Nebraska Colorado

Southern states dominate to bottom ten with Louisiana, Alabama, and Mississippi the three worst states in 2019.

TEN WORST STATES (U.S. News & World Report)