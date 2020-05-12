South Dakota Is Home To One Of The Nation’s Finest Art Museums

Many of us are feeling all bottled up. Not sure if we can or should go places, here or there. This whole Coronavirus thing has turned the world a bit upside down. But, as they say, this too shall pass. We'll soon be getting 'un-bottled' and won't it be great to get back to some sort of normal!

And when we do, I have a suggestion: How about visiting one of the finest art museums in the entire United States?

No, I'm not talking a long road trip. You don't have to motor or fly to the left coast or the Big Apple. No sirree, you can gather the family in the family vehicle and never leave the state of South Dakota.

American Art Awards ranks the South Dakota Art Museum as one of the 25 best in the entire nation, and from where I'm sitting it's just up Interstate 29 in Brookings. OnlyInYourState,com loves this place and you will, too.

The South Dakota Art Museum has been around for a half-century now and with over 7,000 objects there is literally something for everyone, so be sure and bring the whole family. Some of the exhibits are temporary or traveling, so if you've been there before, don't hesitate to make a return trip. There will be something new and exciting to see. Oh, and they have a terrific gift shop too, so take something home for yourself or a friend.

Of course until things fully 'open up' you might want to check ahead to see if they're open, have adjusted hours, and what type of adjustments may be underway. But one things for sure...

When we get back to normal, you'll need a break, something different, a treat. And the South Dakota Art Museum will hit the spot!