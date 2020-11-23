The Black Hills of South Dakota are widely known as one of the more picturesque spots in America, no matter what time of the year. But every summer, the area in and around the hills are synonymous with something else - motorcycles.

Each August, bikers from all over the globe take part in the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, which will celebrate its 80th year of existence in 2021.

But there is a downside to all of the motorcycle traffic in Western South Dakota.

RideApart is reporting that Pennington County, home to Rapid City and neighbor to Meade County and the Sturgis Rally, is one of the ten deadliest counties in the United States for motorcyclists.

According to data from Parker/Waichman LLP covering the years 2014 to 2018, Pennington County has the seventh-highest motorcycle accident death rate in the nation.

During that time, Pennington County (Population 113,775) recorded 29 motorcycle fatalities which translates to 25.489 per 100,000 people.

According to data from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, in the nearly two years since those initial figures were released, an additional six motorcycle deaths have occurred in the county.

Overall, eight of the ten deadliest counties are located in either Florida or South Carolina.

DEADLIEST COUNTIES FOR MOTORCYCLES (Parker/Waichman LLP)

Monroe County, Florida Gila County, Arizona Volusia County, Florida Putnam County, Florida Horry County, South Carolina Kershaw County, South Carolina Pennington County, South Dakota Citrus County, Florida Cherokee County, South Carolina Laurens County, South Carolina