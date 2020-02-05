South Dakota is 20th Safest State in America

Sometimes perception and reality are worlds apart.

A new survey on crime in America has yielded some interesting results.

The midwest, generally considered by many to be the safest part of the country is taking a backseat to states in the Northeast, where most of us associated with more crime.

LawnStarter.com looked at FBI statistics on arson, aggravated assault, burglary, larceny, motor vehicle theft, murder, rape, and robbery and put New Hampshire on top of its list of the Safest States in America.

SAFEST STATES IN AMERICA

New Hampshire New Jersey Massachusetts Maine Rhode Island

MOST DANGEROUS STATES IN AMERICA

Alaska Louisiana New Mexico Maryland Tennessee

South Dakota is 20th overall, with the sixth-lowest murder rate and eighth-lowest robbery rate in the country. But the Mount Rushmore State ranked near the bottom in rapes per capita (46th overall).

The numbers show that Brookings is the safest city in South Dakota; Rapid City the most dangerous.