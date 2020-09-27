South Dakota Inmate That Assaulted Deputy Back in Custody

A South Dakota prison inmate that assaulted a Turner County Sheriff's Deputy and stole his patrol vehicle is now back behind bars.

Dakota News Now is reporting that Tyson Wessels is back in custody. Wessels was apprehended by authorities on Friday night (September 25) in Yankton.

Wessels helped to lead authorities on a rather extensive chase, which started on Tuesday (September 22) while being transported with another inmate.

Lincoln County Officials told Dakota News Now, Wessels assaulted a sheriff's deputy and then stole his patrol car. He then proceeded to elude law enforcement officers in numerous other stolen vehicles before being arrested again on Friday evening.

While on the run, Wessels was reportedly seen in several Minnesota cities throughout last week, before ending up in Yankton on Friday.

According to Dakota News Now, Wessels was wanted in Lincoln County on charges of aggravated assault on law enforcement, kidnapping, two counts of escape from custody, grand theft, and two counts of simple assault on law enforcement.

Wessels also had outstanding warrants in Yankton County for contempt of court and in Clay County for 1st-degree reckless burning and accessory to a felony.

He is currently being held in the Yankton County Jail.

Source: Dakota News Now