South Dakota Hoping to See Uptick in Tourism in 2021

South Dakota is expecting to see a resurgence in tourism this year.

The pandemic hit tourism hard everywhere, and South Dakota was no exception. Tourism in the state was forced to adapt in many ways in 2020.

As Dakota News Now reports, state tourism news in 2020 wasn't all bad. For instance, Custer State Park surpassed two-million visits for the first time ever last year.

There were other success stories throughout the state, like the one from Custer State Park, as South Dakota residents and visitors from other states were forced to social distance and explore more of the great outdoors.

The state is now in the process of planning for the upcoming tourism season. The 2021 South Dakota Governor's Conference on Tourism is scheduled for (January 20 and 21).

According to Dakota News Now, the theme of this year's conference is "Onward." Registration for this year's conference is now underway for anyone interested in tourism, marketing, and hospitality.

This year's conference allows attendees to sign up to participate virtually or for limited in-person attendance. Those wishing to attend can register here.

Industry-leading speakers are planned to address this year's conference, along with Governor Noem, who will be giving the closing remarks on Thursday (January 21).

All the details regarding the 2021 Governor's Conference on Tourism can be found here.

Source: Dakota News Now

