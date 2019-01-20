South Dakota Highway Patrol Is Looking for Trooper Candidates

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is once again in the process of looking for a few good men and women to hire to become troopers.

According to KSFY , the Highway Patrol is actually in search of as many qualified trooper candidates as they can find. The SDHP is now accepting applications for its next hiring period which comes to an end on Thursday, (February 28).

KSFY reports the entire South Dakota Highway Patrol hiring process takes about one year to complete. Those interested in applying should be prepared to take written and physical tests, along with having to participate in interviews and other examinations.

Once a recruit is hired, if they are not currently certified in law enforcement in South Dakota or another state, they will need to attend the 13-week South Dakota Law Enforcement Training Academy. After that, the focus shifts to the South Dakota Highway Patrol Recruit Academy which lasts 10 weeks. Once that is complete, there is also another 10 weeks of training in the field.

As KSFY reports , the people hired during this application period will begin the training process later this fall.

If you have always dreamed of being in law enforcement and want to help keep the highways of South Dakota safe, you can reach out to the South Dakota Highway Patrol Training Division with questions regarding the hiring process at 605-773-2231 .

Source: KSFY TV