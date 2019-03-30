For commuters who travel east 26th Street and I-229 on daily basis you are now aware of the alternate route you have to take. Well now for motorists who use Highway 115 regularly you will be effected beginning Monday, April 1.

The $18.3 million project will reconstruct 3.3 miles of Highway 115 (Minnesota Avenue) from just south of the 85th Street intersection to 0.3 miles south of the Lincoln County Highway 110 intersection. Work includes grading, structure, concrete paving, curb & gutter, asphalt concrete pavement, storm sewer, traffic signals and lighting.

According to the South Dakota Department of Transportation , Highway 115 will be closed to traffic. Traffic will be detoured around the project on Lincoln County Highway 106, Interstate 29 and Lincoln County Highway 116. Access will be maintained to local traffic throughout the project.

Don't look for this to be a one-season project. The overall completion date is Nov. 6, 2020.