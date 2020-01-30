The 2020 South Dakota High School Wrestling Championships will take place at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center February 27-29.

Both Class A and Class B will be held at the same time as part of the combined tournament. This year's event will begin on February 27 with the first round and quarterfinals. The semifinals will take place on February 28, with the championship bouts scheduled to begin around 5:00 PM on February 29.

Ticket information for the combined wrestling tournament has now been released. All-session tickets are $50 for adults and $28 for students. Single-session tickets will be available for purchase each day for $14 for adults and $8 for students. Tickets will go on sale Thursday, February 6 at 10:00 AM on Ticketmaster and at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center box office.

The combined even format will continue to stay for high school wrestling in the future. Rapid City is scheduled to host the event in 2021 before returning to Sioux Falls in 2022 and 2023.