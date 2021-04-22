South Dakota High School Taking Heat Over Slave Branding Auction

Faith, South Dakota is a community of about 363 people. It probably is best known for being 15 miles away from the location where the most complete tyrannosaurus Rex skeleton (Sue) was found.

That may be about to change as the tiny community in northeastern South Dakota is getting national attention for a fundraiser they had planned for Monday, April 26, 2021. The Faith High School's Rodeo Club was planning a pancake supper, followed by a "Slave/Branding Auction" and pie auction.

As you would imagine, the event which allowed people to bid on and buy one day's labor of any kind from the kids participating, has garnered attention during a year when racial inequality has also been in the national spotlight.

According to Dakota News Now, the Augustana Dean of Students, Mark Blackburn, had this to say:

This is a term that is so demeaning of black culture and humanity. So to have it still represented in some of our schools is very disheartening and disappointing. People are irate that this is still happening.”

This event has apparently been presented before with little uproar. Although, according to The Daily Beast, back in 2018, a civil rights activist requested a name change for the event. The Rodeo Club declined, indicating they couldn't come up with an alternative.

As of the latest reports, the event has been canceled.

