South Dakota High School State Golf Championships Begin on Monday

The final event of the 2018-2019 sports season for South Dakota takes place on Monday and Tuesday with the state golf championships.

All classes of girls and Class B boys golf will finish the season on Monday (June 3) and Tuesday (June 4) at different courses around the state. Play will begin at 8:30 AM on Monday morning at each tournament location.

This year's tournaments will be held at Hillcrest Country Club in Yankton (Class B Boys), Cattail Crossing Golf Course in Watertown (Class AA Girls), Lee Park Golf Course in Aberdeen (Class A Girls), and Fox Run Golf Course in Yankton (Class B Girls).

All schools and qualifiers for the state tournaments are listed through the SDHSAA. For information regarding all the girls' classes, click here . Class B boys information is located here .