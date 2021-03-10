South Dakota High School State Basketball Attendance Restrictions

With the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, will there be attendance restrictions at the upcoming South Dakota high school state basketball tournaments? The answer depends on the venue.

Unlike 2020, the South Dakota high school basketball tournaments will take place and fans around the state are excited about the opportunity to potentially watch the games in person. Some venues will open the doors to everyone while other venues will limit capacity.

The South Dakota high school state girls basketball tournaments take place March 11-13 in Sioux Falls (AA), Watertown (A), and Huron (B). All three of these tournaments will not allow any ticket sales in advance. Attendance restrictions are also different depending on the venue.

March 11-13

Girls Class AA - Sioux Falls - Sanford Pentagon

Tickets are only available for purchase on-site the day of the events. No advanced ticket sales will be offered (except for those sent to qualifying schools).

Qualifying teams were allotted 100 tickets for purchase to ensure family members of the students could attend.

High school, middle school, and elementary school students are permitted to buy student tickets. Children to kindergarten are free to attend.

College students are considered adults and must abide by adult ticketing procedures listed below.

Venue policies for general admission All tickets will be sold on a game-by-game basis and be made available approximately 30 minutes before game time. The Sanford Pentagon will limit the number of fans for each game. Heritage Court will be cleared and cleaned between all games. All fans will be required to wear a mask while attending the games.

Ticket Prices: Three-game pass: $33 adults, $21 for students in 1st-12th One-game pass: $11 adults, $7 for students in 1st-12th Suites: $21 per person

Game Times: 12:00 PM, 2:45 PM, 5:30 PM, and 8:15 PM.

Girls Class A - Watertown - Watertown Civic Arena

Tickets are only available for purchase on-site the day of the games. There are no advanced ticket sales.

High school, middle school, and elementary school students are permitted to buy student tickets. Children to kindergarten are free to attend.

College students are considered adults and must purchase adult tickets.

There are currently NO RESTRICTIONS on attendance for the Class A tournament in Watertown.

Ticket Prices: Single-Session: $10 for adults, $6 for students

Game Times: 12:00, 2:00, 5:00, and 7:00

Girls Class B - Huron - Huron Arena

Tickets are only available for purchase on-site the day of the games. There are no advanced ticket sales.

High school, middle school, and elementary school students are permitted to buy student tickets. Children to kindergarten are free to attend.

College students are considered adults and must purchase adult tickets.

There are currently NO RESTRICTIONS on attendance for the Class B tournament in Huron.

Ticket Prices: Single-Session: $10 for adults, $6 for students

Game Times:12:00, 2:00, 5:00, and 7:00.

The South Dakota high school state boys basketball tournaments will be played the following weekend on March 18-20. The games will be hosted in Rapid City (AA), Sioux Falls (A), and Aberdeen (B).

March 18-20

Boys Class AA - Rapid City - Rushmore Plaza Civic Center

Tickets are available for purchase in advance through the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center at gotmine.com

High school, middle school, and elementary school students are permitted to buy student tickets. Children to kindergarten are free to attend.

College students are considered adults and must purchase adult tickets.

There are currently NO RESTRICTIONS on attendance for the Class AA boys tournament in Rapid City.

Ticket Prices: Single-Session: $12 for adults, $8 for students

Game Times: 12:00, 2:30, 5:00, and 7:30

Boys Class A - Sioux Falls - Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

Tickets are available for purchase in advance through the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center and Ticketmaster. ( On Sale March 15)

High school, middle school, and elementary school students are permitted to buy student tickets. Children to kindergarten are free to attend.

College students are considered adults and must purchase adult tickets.

There are currently NO RESTRICTIONS on attendance for the Class AA boys tournament in Rapid City.

Ticket Prices: Single-Session: $11 for adults, $7 for students

Game Times: 12:00, 2:30, 5:00, and 7:30

Boys Class B - Aberdeen - Barnett Center

Tickets are only available for purchase on-site the day of the events. No advanced ticket sales will be offered (except for those sent to qualifying schools).

Qualifying teams were allotted 100 tickets for purchase to ensure family members of the students could attend.

High school, middle school, and elementary school students are permitted to buy student tickets. Children to kindergarten are free to attend.

College students are considered adults and must purchase adult tickets

Capacity restrictions are in effect for the Class B tournament in Aberdeen.

Ticket Prices: Single Game Tickets: $10 for adults, $6 for students

Game Times: The Barnett Center will follow a modified schedule that will host games at 12:00, 2:15, 5:00, and 7:45 each day.

Brackets and more information about each class and ticket policy can be found through the South Dakota High School Activities Association.