South Dakota High School Football 2019 Season Schedules Announced
High school football fans can now put dates on the calendar as the South Dakota High School Activities Association has announced 2019 season matchups.
The high school football season for Class 11AAA will begin during "Week 1" on August 30, 2019, and conclude with "Week 9" on October 24. Class 11AAA will consist of the four Sioux Falls schools, Brandon Valley, Harrisburg, Rapid City Stevens, Rapid City Central, Aberdeen Central, and Watertown. The 2019/2020 schedules have Class 11AAA teams all playing each other one time for a balanced schedule.
Dakota Bowl will be played on Saturday, September 7 as Brandon Valley takes on O'Gorman. Presidents Bowl will be the week after on Saturday, September 14 with O'Gorman/Roosevelt in the early game followed by Washington/Lincoln.
Season schedules will be the same in 2020 but with home/away flipped.
Below are the schedules for each of the metro area teams. For schedules for every team in South Dakota, click here.
Brandon Valley
- @ Roosevelt
- @ O'Gorman (Dakota Bowl)
- vs. Aberdeen Central
- @ Rapid City Central
- vs. Watertown
- @ Lincoln
- vs. Washington
- @ Harrisburg
- vs. Rapid City Stevens
Harrisburg
- @ Rapid City Central
- vs. Washington
- vs. Rapid City Stevens
- vs. Aberdeen Central
- @ Roosevelt
- vs. Watertown
- @ Lincoln
- vs. Brandon Valley
- @ O'Gorman
Lincoln
- @ Watertown
- vs. Roosevelt
- @ Washington (Presidents Bowl)
- @ O'Gorman
- @ Aberdeen Central
- vs. Brandon Valley
- vs. Harrisburg
- @ Rapid City Stevens
- vs. Rapid City Central
O'Gorman
- @ Rapid City Stevens
- vs. Brandon Valley (Dakota Bowl)
- @ Roosevelt (Presidents Bowl)
- vs. Lincoln
- vs. Rapid City Central
- @ Washington
- @ Watertown
- vs. Aberdeen Central
- vs. Harrisburg
Roosevelt
- vs. Brandon Valley
- @ Lincoln
- vs. O'Gorman (Presidents Bowl)
- vs. Rapid City Stevens
- vs. Harrisburg
- @ Aberdeen Central
- @ Rapid City Central
- vs. Watertown
- @ Washington
Washington
- @ Aberdeen Central
- @ Harrisburg
- vs. Lincoln (Presidents Bowl)
- vs. Watertown
- @ Rapid City Stevens
- vs. O'Gorman
- @ Brandon Valley
- vs. Rapid City Central
- vs. Roosevelt