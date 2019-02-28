South Dakota High School Football 2019 Season Schedules Announced

High school football fans can now put dates on the calendar as the South Dakota High School Activities Association has announced 2019 season matchups.

The high school football season for Class 11AAA will begin during "Week 1" on August 30, 2019, and conclude with "Week 9" on October 24. Class 11AAA will consist of the four Sioux Falls schools, Brandon Valley, Harrisburg, Rapid City Stevens, Rapid City Central, Aberdeen Central, and Watertown. The 2019/2020 schedules have Class 11AAA teams all playing each other one time for a balanced schedule.

Dakota Bowl will be played on Saturday, September 7 as Brandon Valley takes on O'Gorman. Presidents Bowl will be the week after on Saturday, September 14 with O'Gorman/Roosevelt in the early game followed by Washington/Lincoln.

Season schedules will be the same in 2020 but with home/away flipped.

Below are the schedules for each of the metro area teams. For schedules for every team in South Dakota, click here .

Brandon Valley

@ Roosevelt @ O'Gorman (Dakota Bowl) vs. Aberdeen Central @ Rapid City Central vs. Watertown @ Lincoln vs. Washington @ Harrisburg vs. Rapid City Stevens

Harrisburg

@ Rapid City Central vs. Washington vs. Rapid City Stevens vs. Aberdeen Central @ Roosevelt vs. Watertown @ Lincoln vs. Brandon Valley @ O'Gorman

Lincoln

@ Watertown vs. Roosevelt @ Washington (Presidents Bowl) @ O'Gorman @ Aberdeen Central vs. Brandon Valley vs. Harrisburg @ Rapid City Stevens vs. Rapid City Central

O'Gorman

@ Rapid City Stevens vs. Brandon Valley (Dakota Bowl) @ Roosevelt (Presidents Bowl) vs. Lincoln vs. Rapid City Central @ Washington @ Watertown vs. Aberdeen Central vs. Harrisburg

Roosevelt

vs. Brandon Valley @ Lincoln vs. O'Gorman (Presidents Bowl) vs. Rapid City Stevens vs. Harrisburg @ Aberdeen Central @ Rapid City Central vs. Watertown @ Washington

Washington

@ Aberdeen Central @ Harrisburg vs. Lincoln (Presidents Bowl) vs. Watertown @ Rapid City Stevens vs. O'Gorman @ Brandon Valley vs. Rapid City Central vs. Roosevelt