27 South Dakota high school baseball athletes have been selected as members of this year's Class A All-State teams.

The first-team includes 14 players from nine different schools. Mitchell leads all teams with three selections on the first-team. Brandon Valley, Pierre, and Yankton both had two players picked. O'Gorman, Washington, Roosevelt, Lincoln, and Sturgis Brown added one each.

Class A All-State First Team:

(Name, Team, Position, Grade)

Carson Max, Mitchell, OF, Senior

Drew Kitchens, Mitchell, SS/P, Senior

Koby Larson, Mitchell, 2B/P, Senior

Dylan Kirkeby, Brandon Valley, P, Senior

Joe Kolbeck, Brandon Valley, 3B/SS, Sophomore

Garrett Stout, Pierre, P/SS, Junior

Grey Zabel, Pierre, P, Junior

Kieren Luellman, Yankton, P, Senior

Michael Drotzmann, Yankton, C/P/, Senior

Presten Riddle, Lincoln, P, Senior

Mason Crow, O'Gorman, P, Senior

Karsten Grove, Roosevelt, IF/P, Senior

Tristan Walter, Sturgis Brown, P/3B, Junior

Ganin Thompson, Washington, P/UTL/ Junior

This year's 2nd team features seven more athletes from the Sioux Falls metro area. O'Gorman placed three players on the 2nd team, while Brandon Valley added another two. Lincoln and Washington each had an additional selection.

Class A All-State Second Team:

(Name, Team, Position, Grade)

Grady Gulbranson, O'Gorman, OF, Senior

Matt Fiegen, O'Gorman, C, Senior

Reece Arbogast, O'Gorman, P, Sophomore

Dayne Peyton, Brandon Valley, SS/P, Junior

Thomas Scholten, Brandon Valley, 1B, Junior

Justin Devine, Brookings, OF, Senior

Tyler Kreutner, Brookings, IF/P, Senior

Nick Kemper, Lincoln, C/P, Senior

Peyton Nash, Mitchell, OF, Junior

Mitch Sand, RC Central, P/IF, Junior

Carter Thomas, RC Stevens, P/SS, Junior

Caid Koletzky, Yankton, UTL/P, Senior

Evan Hammer, Washington, LF, Junior

The South Dakota high school baseball playoffs continue throughout the week and into the weekend. The full bracket and schedule can be found here . Updates will be provided on all Class A and Class B games through the SDHSBA Twitter account .