South Dakota High School Baseball Class A All-State Team Announced
27 South Dakota high school baseball athletes have been selected as members of this year's Class A All-State teams.
The first-team includes 14 players from nine different schools. Mitchell leads all teams with three selections on the first-team. Brandon Valley, Pierre, and Yankton both had two players picked. O'Gorman, Washington, Roosevelt, Lincoln, and Sturgis Brown added one each.
Class A All-State First Team:
(Name, Team, Position, Grade)
- Carson Max, Mitchell, OF, Senior
- Drew Kitchens, Mitchell, SS/P, Senior
- Koby Larson, Mitchell, 2B/P, Senior
- Dylan Kirkeby, Brandon Valley, P, Senior
- Joe Kolbeck, Brandon Valley, 3B/SS, Sophomore
- Garrett Stout, Pierre, P/SS, Junior
- Grey Zabel, Pierre, P, Junior
- Kieren Luellman, Yankton, P, Senior
- Michael Drotzmann, Yankton, C/P/, Senior
- Presten Riddle, Lincoln, P, Senior
- Mason Crow, O'Gorman, P, Senior
- Karsten Grove, Roosevelt, IF/P, Senior
- Tristan Walter, Sturgis Brown, P/3B, Junior
- Ganin Thompson, Washington, P/UTL/ Junior
This year's 2nd team features seven more athletes from the Sioux Falls metro area. O'Gorman placed three players on the 2nd team, while Brandon Valley added another two. Lincoln and Washington each had an additional selection.
Class A All-State Second Team:
(Name, Team, Position, Grade)
- Grady Gulbranson, O'Gorman, OF, Senior
- Matt Fiegen, O'Gorman, C, Senior
- Reece Arbogast, O'Gorman, P, Sophomore
- Dayne Peyton, Brandon Valley, SS/P, Junior
- Thomas Scholten, Brandon Valley, 1B, Junior
- Justin Devine, Brookings, OF, Senior
- Tyler Kreutner, Brookings, IF/P, Senior
- Nick Kemper, Lincoln, C/P, Senior
- Peyton Nash, Mitchell, OF, Junior
- Mitch Sand, RC Central, P/IF, Junior
- Carter Thomas, RC Stevens, P/SS, Junior
- Caid Koletzky, Yankton, UTL/P, Senior
- Evan Hammer, Washington, LF, Junior
The South Dakota high school baseball playoffs continue throughout the week and into the weekend. The full bracket and schedule can be found here. Updates will be provided on all Class A and Class B games through the SDHSBA Twitter account.