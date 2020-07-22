The South Dakota High School Activities Associaton's Board of Directors held a special meeting to approve the start of high school sports this fall.

Earlier this week we told you about the SDHSAA fall sports task force that came up with a plan to hold fall sports during the COVID-19 pandemic. The task force discussed that plan this week and recommended that everything begins on time as previously scheduled with screening protocols in place.

Today's meeting featured a discussion on those protocols and also attendance at events. Each district will be able to determine who is able to attend those games and it will be based on local conditions with the coronavirus. If the virus is trending down or is steady, full attendance would be allowed. Increases could prompt schools to allow just parents or the student body. If the virus becomes widespread, nobody would be allowed to attend.

After discussion today (July 22), the SDHSAA Board of Directors unanimously approved the start of fall sports with the procedures outlined by the SDHSAA fall sports task force.

This isn't a huge surprise considering our neighboring states. South Dakota joins North Dakota, Nebraska, and Iowa in allowing fall sports to continue during the pandemic.

Competitive dance, competitive cheer, soccer, and girls tennis will start practice on August 3. The first allowable football practice takes place on August 6 for 11B and nine-man schools. 11AAA/11AA/11A football and AA/A boys golf will open practice on August 10.