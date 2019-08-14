The South Dakota men’s basketball team is heading to the tropics for three early games in the 2019-20 season.

The Coyotes are joining Pacific, Hawaii, and Florida A&M in the Rainbow Classic, in November in Honolulu.

USD will open the three-game round-robin tournament against Pacific November 8. Then after a day off will face the host school, Hawaii. November 10. The Coyotes final game will be against Florida A&M, November 11.

This will mark the first meetings in school history against each of these opponents.

Pacific, from the West Coast Conference, is coached by former NBA Rookie of the Year (1996) Damon Stoudamire. The Tigers went 14-18 last season.

Hawaii, out of the Big West Conference, went 18-13 a year ago.

Florida A&M, from the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, were 12-19 in the 2018-19 season.

South Dakota, from the Summit League, returns four starters and will welcome senior Tyler Hagedorn who missed last season due to injury. The Coyotes finished the 2018-19 season 13-17.