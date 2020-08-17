As the cost of a four-year university education continues to skyrocket, more and more college-age students are looking at community colleges for their continuing education.

According to a new survey, South Dakota is one of the top ten places in America to get a two-year degree.

WalletHub weighed a number of different factors and ranked the Mount Rushmore State as being home to the tenth-best system in the country.

STATES WITH BEST COMMUNITY COLLEGE SYSTEMS (WalletHub)

Wyoming Washington Maryland Hawaii Connecticut New Mexico New York California Arkansas South Dakota

The cost of a two-year program, graduation rates, student-to-teacher ratios, and median salaries for students after leaving school all contributed to the rankings.

Two South Dakota institutions ranked in the top 100 out of the nearly 700 schools on the list.

Mitchell Technical Institute was 24th overall, thanks in large part to the second-highest graduation rate in the nation.

Watertown's Lake Area Technical Institute was third in the U.S. in graduation rate and ranked 95th overall.

BEST COMMUNITY COLLEGES IN SOUTH DAKOTA (WalletHub)

Sisseton Wahpeton College was tied for the highest per-pupil spending in America.

According to WalletHub, the average tuition and fees for full-time, in-state students at a public two-year college averaged $3,730 per year compared to $10,440 at a public four-year institution and $36,880 at a four-year private school.