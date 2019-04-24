One of the best small cities to start a business in America is actually South Dakota's third largest city.

Aberdeen (population 28,388) is number-eight overall in a new list compiled by the personal finance website WalletHub .

The site compared more than 1,200 small cities with populations ranging from 25,000 to 100,000 using 18 key metrics lumped into three main categories:

Business Costs - office space affordability, labor costs, taxes, cost of living

Access to Resources - financing availability, human resource availability, investor access

Business Environment - length of work week, commute time, growth, revenue, startups per capita

The Hub City's overall score was 56.86, thanks in part to high marks in lowest business costs (11th best) to access to resources (53rd best).

Those numbers more than offset Aberdeen's ranking of 344th in business environment.

Top 10 Best Small Cities to Start a Business

1. Holland, Michigan

2. St. George, Utah

3. Fort Myers, Florida

4. Redmond, Oregon

5. Cheyenne, Wyoming (tie)

5. Huntsville, Texas (tie)

7. Bozeman, Montana

8. Aberdeen, South Dakota

9. Bend, Oregon

10. Wilson, North Carolina