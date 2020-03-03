South Dakota ‘Happier’ State Than Minnesota and Iowa

Have you ever thought about where the happiest places to live would be in the United States? If you are wondering which state might end up on that list. Zippia.com has done the research for you.

Zippia ranked all 50 states on these criteria:

Depression Rates (The less depression, the happier the state)

Household Income (More is happier)

Unemployment (Less is happier)

Commute length (Shorter is happier)

Hours Worked (Less is happier)

Marriage Rate (More is happier)

And although Iowa can be a very happy place to be it appears it's not quite as cheery as Minnesota and South Dakota. Here is what they came up with for The 10 Happiest States in the United States:

Utah Montana Wisconsin Nebraska Hawaii South Dakota Minnesota Iowa Wyoming New Jersey

You can see a map of how all the states got raked at Zippia.com.