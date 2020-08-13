South Dakota Governors Residence Getting New Security Fence

A new fence is going to be constructed around the South Dakota Governor's residence in Pierre. According to CBS.com the price tag for the fence is going to be around $400,000.

The first Governor to live in the residence after it's construction in 2005 was Mike Rounds.

Kristi Noem's Senior Advisor, Maggie Seidel, sent out an email stating the following concerning the fence construction.

“Folks - In the coming days, you’ll see an RFP for a fence to be put around the Governor’s residence. It’s no secret that a few individuals don’t like some of the decisions the Governor has made on behalf of the people of South Dakota during this pandemic and otherwise. In America, we debate issues; we don’t turn to violence. But it only takes one, and per the Governor’s security team, putting up a fence around the residence is critical at this time.

The good news is that there are a number of South Dakotans, many of whom supported the construction of the Governor's Residence, who have told us that they would like to support this construction project. While this will not cover the entire cost, we are pleased that their generosity will help to reduce the state cost. Their support will also help us ensure that the design is suitable for the Capitol complex grounds.”