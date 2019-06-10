South Dakota Governor’s Hunt to Include Sioux Falls

Since first learning the basics of handling guns and learning to hunt, sportsman from all over the world have come to South Dakota each year for generations to take part in hunting the state bird. The Chinese ring necked pheasant.

There are many who have been invited to the Governor's Hunt. Beginning in 2020 South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem will make some changes to this annual event and it includes the city of Sioux Falls.

The 2020 Governor’s Hunt and Sportsmen’s Showcase will be based out of the Sioux Falls Convention Center.

According to Noem, “by easing accessibility and expanding opportunity at this event, we’ll be able to introduce more people to everything South Dakota has to offer. We’re transforming this annual summit into an industry showcase for the nation.”

New for this year will be a public sportsman industry vendor fair with booths from South Dakota hunting, fishing, firearms, and other sportsmen-related industries from around the country. State leaders and business prospects will gather for a banquet. And a concert yet to be announced at the Denny Sanford Premier Center. And yes pheasant hunting.

“I am deeply grateful to the landowners, community leaders, and business owners in and around Pierre who have built the foundation of success for the Governor’s Hunt. Thank you for your commitment to the tradition of this event over the years,” concluded Noem.

The 2019 Governor’s Hunt will be based out of Pierre.