South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem on Thursday appointed Patricia Jean DeVaney to serve on the South Dakota Supreme Court. The appointment fills the open vacancy in the 3rd Supreme Court District created by the Late Justice Steven Zinter.

According to a state release, DeVaney graduated from Polo High School. She graduated summa cum laude from the University of South Dakota in 1990, and later earned her law degree from the University of Virginia. She began her career in the Attorney General’s Office in 1993, where she worked as an appellate and trial lawyer until 2012. Governor Dennis Daugaard appointed her to South Dakota’s Sixth Judicial Circuit, where she has served since 2012.

“Patricia has 25 years of diverse experience in the courtroom handling all types of cases from both sides of the bench, first as a trial and appellate lawyer, and most recently as a circuit court judge,” said Noem. “She has a deep understanding of the law and its impact on people. Her work ethic and passion for public service was clear in her interview. I’m confident she will be a strong addition to our state’s highest court.”

The 3rd Supreme Court District includes the counties of Brookings, Kingsbury, Moody, Miner, Sanborn, Beadle, Jerauld, Hand, Hyde, Hughes, Sully, Stanley, Brule, Buffalo, Jones, Jackson, Lyman, Mellette, Todd, Tripp, Bennett, Oglala Lakota, Fall River, Lake, and Haakon.

