South Dakota Governor-elect Kristi Noem Cabinet and Staff Hires

Governor-elect Kristi Noem today announced that Shawnie Rechtenbaugh will serve as interim secretary of Human Services. Rechtenbaugh, a Mobridge native, is currently the interim secretary for the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

Other appointment include Amy Iversen-Pollreisz to serve as Interim Secretary of Social Services. Currently the deputy cabinet secretary for the Department of Social Services, Iversen-Pollreisz has led extensive system change initiatives and infrastructure development for behavioral health services.

Mark Lauseng will be reappointed to his position as executive director of South Dakota Housing Development Authority – a post he has held since 2006. Lauseng has worked at the Housing Development Authority since 1986.

And Tiffany Sanderson will join the Noem administration in April 2019 as senior policy advisor. Sanderson, a Pierre resident, previously served as director of career and technical education within the Department of Education. She is currently a senior learning designer for Vivayic, Inc, where she specializes in career education and workforce strategy services.