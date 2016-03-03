South Dakota Governor Bucks Party Line with Transgender Veto

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Governor Dennis Daugaard's veto of a bill that would have required transgender students to use bathrooms matching their sex at birth wasn't his first break with elements of his Republican Party.

The same governor who orchestrated a massive cut in state spending to eliminate a deficit early in his first term has since won a pair of tax increases for roads and teachers.

He has also weighed expanding Medicaid in South Dakota, where Republicans hold every statewide office. Daugaard has taken flak from some conservative members of his party.

Confidants say the moves aren't surprising for a thoughtful governor who charts his own course.

Daugaard says he was elected to do what he believes is right. He says other Republican governors have raised taxes or expanded Medicaid.

