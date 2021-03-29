South Dakota Gov Noem Trends In Twitter War With Rapper

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has been known to get into highly publicized Twitter spats with everyone from government officials to news anchors. On Sunday afternoon, Noem took to Twitter to speak her mind about a very specific pair of shoes.

Noem was trending on Twitter after criticizing "satan shoes" being promoted by rapper Lil Nas X.

Get our free mobile app

Based on Nike's Air Max '97, the shoes feature an upside-down cross, a pentagram, and are advertised as having "1 drop of human blood." The shoes will have a limited run of 666 pairs. That specific number was purposely chosen by the shoemaker MSCHF as it correlates to the coming anti-Christ spoken of in the prophetic Book of Revelation. The shoe's price of $1,018 is also symbolic as a reference to the Bible passage from Luke 10:18 where Jesus says “I saw Satan fall like lightning from heaven."

Noem's first Tweet came at 1:26 on Palm Sunday afternoon:

The rapper was quick to tell Noem's to "do ur job!"

Noem wasn't backing down as she fired back with a bible verse from Matthew about worldly gain:

As outrage over the shoes grew throughout Palm Sunday, Nike released a statement distancing themselves from the situation. The company said they did not design, release or endorse the shoes and said they are a customized version of an existing product. Nike told NBC News that, "We do not have a relationship with Little Nas X or MSCHF."