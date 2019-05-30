South Dakota Good Place to Find Jobs. But What Kind?

Let's just agree that statistically there are plenty of jobs here in South Dakota. In reality, we have to, because that is what the facts tell us. Of course, it does matter what kind of job you're looking for.

Financial website WalletHub compared all 50 states while determining the Best & Worst States for Jobs , by examining two major categories, 1) Job Market and 2) Economic Environment.

Within those two divisions, there were numerous sub-categories that measured everything from unemployment rates to disability-friendly employers, availability of internships to the presence of work-share programs, job security, retirement programs, median salaries, number of workers who work multiple jobs, tax rates, working parents, and much more.

When the numbers were crunched, South Dakota ended up in 16th place. Better than many, worse than the fifteen best.

Job and career website Zippia did a study in 2018 of South Dakota local economies to discover which jobs and industries were doing well and which weren't. This was an effort to help job seekers who were considering moving to our state, to have some idea of what they would find here.

Zippia's research of all available data came to the conclusion that these were the five best industries for jobs in South Dakota.

The top 3 Best States for Jobs are:

Massachusetts Washington Colorado

The worst states for jobs are:

Kentucky

Mississippi

West Virginia

For more information, see WalletHub's report on the Best & Worst States for Jobs and Zippia's report on the 5 Best Industries in South Dakota .

Sources: WalletHub and Zippia