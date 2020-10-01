South Dakota Golf Association (SDGA) Releases 2021 Schedule

It is hard to believe that the 2020 golf season is now in the rearview mirror and it is time to start looking at 2021.

Golf was one of the sports that was able to thrive during the pandemic and that included here in South Dakota.

The combination of social distancing, being in the outdoors and the ability to golf with people you know, the sport unlike many others did very well this year.

Hopefully next year the sport will have the same kind of success and in the state of South Dakota, there is a great SDGA schedule that was released this week.

Here is a look at the 2021 South Dakota Golf Association (SDGA) schedule.

2021 SDGA Schedule

June 5-6          Men's Mid-Amateur Championship                        Prairie Green GC

June 12-13      Two-Man Championship                                        Hart Ranch GC

June 26-27      Husband-Wife Championship                                Hillcrest G & CC

July 8-11          Match Play (Men & Women) Championship          Hillsview GC

July 17-18       Women's Senior Championship                             Lakeview GC

July 25             Adult-Junior Championship                                   Brandon GC

July 26-27       Junior Championship                                             Brandon GC

July 31-Aug 1  Two-Woman Championship                                  Brookings CC

Aug. 6-8          Amateur (Men & Women) Championship              Moccasin Creek CC
Aug. 21-22      Men’s Senior Championship.                                 Arrowhead

Aug. 21-22      Men’s Pre-Senior Championship                           Arrowhead

Sept. 11-12     Senior Two-Man Championship                             Elmwood GC/Willow Run GC

Sept. 11-12     Mid-Am Two-Man Championship                           Elmwood GC/Willow Run GC

Sept. 11-12     Pre-Senior Two-Man Championship                      Elmwood GC/Willow Run GC

Sept. 20          *NEW* Three-Person Challenge                            Elmwood GC

Sept. 20          EOY Banquet / Awards / Hall of Fame Induction   Holiday Inn & Suites

TBD                SoDak Cup                                                             TBD

Men’s Mid-Amateur - Age 25+

Men’s Pre-Senior - Age 40+

Men’s Senior - Age 55+

Women’s Senior - Age 50+

For more information on the 2021 South Dakota Golf Association schedule and for more information on golf in South Dakota, you can visit their website.

 

