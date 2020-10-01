South Dakota Golf Association (SDGA) Releases 2021 Schedule
It is hard to believe that the 2020 golf season is now in the rearview mirror and it is time to start looking at 2021.
Golf was one of the sports that was able to thrive during the pandemic and that included here in South Dakota.
The combination of social distancing, being in the outdoors and the ability to golf with people you know, the sport unlike many others did very well this year.
Hopefully next year the sport will have the same kind of success and in the state of South Dakota, there is a great SDGA schedule that was released this week.
Here is a look at the 2021 South Dakota Golf Association (SDGA) schedule.
2021 SDGA Schedule
June 5-6 Men's Mid-Amateur Championship Prairie Green GC
June 12-13 Two-Man Championship Hart Ranch GC
June 26-27 Husband-Wife Championship Hillcrest G & CC
July 8-11 Match Play (Men & Women) Championship Hillsview GC
July 17-18 Women's Senior Championship Lakeview GC
July 25 Adult-Junior Championship Brandon GC
July 26-27 Junior Championship Brandon GC
July 31-Aug 1 Two-Woman Championship Brookings CC
Aug. 6-8 Amateur (Men & Women) Championship Moccasin Creek CC
Aug. 21-22 Men’s Senior Championship. Arrowhead
Aug. 21-22 Men’s Pre-Senior Championship Arrowhead
Sept. 11-12 Senior Two-Man Championship Elmwood GC/Willow Run GC
Sept. 11-12 Mid-Am Two-Man Championship Elmwood GC/Willow Run GC
Sept. 11-12 Pre-Senior Two-Man Championship Elmwood GC/Willow Run GC
Sept. 20 *NEW* Three-Person Challenge Elmwood GC
Sept. 20 EOY Banquet / Awards / Hall of Fame Induction Holiday Inn & Suites
TBD SoDak Cup TBD
Men’s Mid-Amateur - Age 25+
Men’s Pre-Senior - Age 40+
Men’s Senior - Age 55+
Women’s Senior - Age 50+
For more information on the 2021 South Dakota Golf Association schedule and for more information on golf in South Dakota, you can visit their website.