South Dakota Golf Association (SDGA) Releases 2021 Schedule

It is hard to believe that the 2020 golf season is now in the rearview mirror and it is time to start looking at 2021.

Golf was one of the sports that was able to thrive during the pandemic and that included here in South Dakota.

The combination of social distancing, being in the outdoors and the ability to golf with people you know, the sport unlike many others did very well this year.

Hopefully next year the sport will have the same kind of success and in the state of South Dakota, there is a great SDGA schedule that was released this week.

Here is a look at the 2021 South Dakota Golf Association (SDGA) schedule.

2021 SDGA Schedule

June 5-6 Men's Mid-Amateur Championship Prairie Green GC

June 12-13 Two-Man Championship Hart Ranch GC

June 26-27 Husband-Wife Championship Hillcrest G & CC

July 8-11 Match Play (Men & Women) Championship Hillsview GC

July 17-18 Women's Senior Championship Lakeview GC

July 25 Adult-Junior Championship Brandon GC

July 26-27 Junior Championship Brandon GC

July 31-Aug 1 Two-Woman Championship Brookings CC

Aug. 6-8 Amateur (Men & Women) Championship Moccasin Creek CC

Aug. 21-22 Men’s Senior Championship. Arrowhead

Aug. 21-22 Men’s Pre-Senior Championship Arrowhead

Sept. 11-12 Senior Two-Man Championship Elmwood GC/Willow Run GC

Sept. 11-12 Mid-Am Two-Man Championship Elmwood GC/Willow Run GC

Sept. 11-12 Pre-Senior Two-Man Championship Elmwood GC/Willow Run GC

Sept. 20 *NEW* Three-Person Challenge Elmwood GC

Sept. 20 EOY Banquet / Awards / Hall of Fame Induction Holiday Inn & Suites

TBD SoDak Cup TBD

Men’s Mid-Amateur - Age 25+

Men’s Pre-Senior - Age 40+

Men’s Senior - Age 55+

Women’s Senior - Age 50+

For more information on the 2021 South Dakota Golf Association schedule and for more information on golf in South Dakota, you can visit their website.