South Dakota Golf Association Names 2020 Golfers of the Year

The 2020 golf season looked like it might not even get off to a start in the state of South Dakota considering the landscape of the pandemic in March, but not only did it happen, it was a huge success.

Not many things in 2020 seemed to be a big success but golf seemed to benefit as much as anyone from having an outside game that allows you to social distance all while having fun made it a win for everyone this year.

The South Dakota Golf Association recently rewarded the best efforts in our state with their annual awards.

The SDGA named Ryan Jansma the 2020 Male Golfer of the Year and Laerke Jensen the 2020 Female Golfer of the Year.

Jansma picked up three wins in 2020, capturing the Men's Amateur Championship, the Pre-Senior Two Man title, and the Adult-Junior Championship as well.

Laerke also took home the Female Amateur Championship, was runner-up at the Two-Woman Championship, and a Quarterfinalist at the Women Match Play event.

Additional award winners in 2020 in the state of South Dakota included:

Senior Male Golfer of the Year - Derek Burshiem Flandreau, SD

Senior Female Golfer of the Year - Jackie Witlock Aberdeen, SD

Junior Male Golfer of the Year - Ben Daane Rapid City, SD

Junior Female Golfer of the Year - Shannon McCormick

For more information on the award winners, news surrounding golf in the state of South Dakota or for the 2021 schedule, you can visit the SDGA website.